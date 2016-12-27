A Mild, Windy Tuesday

Gusty southwest winds brought down small branches and blew around trash cans overnight and this morning as a strong low pressure system pushed across the region. Weather conditions will improve throughout the day today as storm exits the region and a cold front pushes east, yielding clearing skies and sunshine. Winds will shift from the southwest to the west today behind departing cold front, continuing to gust near 35 mph. Highs will slide from the 50s into the 40s as colder drier air spills across our area.

Mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures are expected on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s south and low 30s north. We are watching for the potential of accumulating snowfall on Thursday into Thursday night as a vigorous area of low pressure approaches from the south. At this time, we are expecting mostly rain along the coast and snow across central and western areas of New England. In addition to snow, strong winds and an astronomical high tide will help to build seas, resulting in some enhanced tides. Highs on Thursday will max out in the mid to upper 30s south and in the low 30s across the north. Strong winds will develop across the area on Friday as the low pressure system intensifies over the ocean. Skies improve as the day progresses on Friday with highs reach into the 30s.

New Year’s Eve will feature mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from near freezing south to the mid to upper 20s north. A chance of snow/rain exists on New Year’s Day as another system moves across New England from the Great Lakes. Stay tuned to necn and countdown NBC Boston for the latest updates.