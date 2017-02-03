AAA 'Mocktails' Encourage Safe Driving for Super Bowl Weekend

AAA is giving out recipes for delicious "mocktails" to encourage safe driving over the Super Bowl weekend and other holidays.

"When it's your turn to host the Super Bowl, St. Patrick's Day or any other celebration, you can throw a great party and avoid contributing to the tragedy of a drunk driving crash," AAA West Hartford said in a statement.

AAA West Hartford tells you to ask your guests to choose a designated driver, have a car key collection when guests arrive and to mix drinks yourself.

In addition, you should serve high protein foods such as cheese and meats because they stay in your stomach longer and slow down the rate of intoxication, AAA West Hartford said.

"It takes one hour to burn off the average drink, 5 ounces of wine, 12 ounces of beer and 1 1/2 ounces of liquor all contain about the same amount of alcohol," the company said.

Here's a list of some non-alcoholic cocktail recipes you can serve at a party:

Pomegranate Spritzer

1 Lemon for twist

2 c. Ginger Ale, chilled

1 c. Pomegranate Juice, chilled

1 c. Seltzer

Ice

In a pitcher, combine ginger ale and pomegranate juice. Fill wing glasses with ice. Divide liquid among glasses, leaving room to top with seltzer. Peel lemon rind with vegetable peeler. Rub lemon twist on edge of glass and drop in.

Photo credit: AAA West Hartford



Sangria

2 c. Orange juice, chilled

1 c. Unsweetened white grape juice

1 c. Cranberry juice

1 L. Lemon-lime soda

2 c. Assorted fresh fruits like oranges in wedges, thinly sliced lemons and limes, seedless grapes sliced, sliced peaches and halved strawberries.

Combine all ingredients in pitcher. Poor over ice in glass.

Photo credit: AAA West Hartford



Bellini

2 oz. Peach or apricot nectar, juice or puree

Sparkling apple cider, chilled

Coat the rim of a champagne glass with flavored sugar. Pour nectar, add the cider slowly until full.

Photo credit: AAA West Hartford



Virgin Mary

4 oz. Tomato juice

1 dash of Lemon juice

1/2 tsp. Worcestershire

2 drops Tabasco

Fill large wine glass with ice. Add tomato juice, then rest of ingredients. Stir and garnish with a lime wedge.