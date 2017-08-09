ACLU of Maine Sues Paul Lepage For ‘Facebook Censorship’ - NECN
ACLU of Maine Sues Paul Lepage For ‘Facebook Censorship’

    Maine Governor Paul Lepage is catching heat after Facebook users were blocked and had their comments deleted from his Facebook page.

    The ACLU of Maine filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing LePage of censoring the "Paul LePage, Maine's Governor" Facebook page.

    The ACLU said that Gov. LePage officially uses the Facebook page to perform government business, and "blocking people from the page who disagree with the governor constitutes viewpoint discrimination and government censorship in violation of the U.S. and Maine constrictions."

