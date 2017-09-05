Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Student

A teacher at A.I. Prince Technical High School in Hartford is accused of sexually assaulting a female student and has been arrested.

State police said the investigation began when a female student told school officials a teacher inappropriately touched her in June. School officials notified authorities and the teacher, 61-year-old Joseph Corbett, of Plainville, was immediately placed on administrative leave.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim told police that Corbett touched her inappropriately at least six times on separate occasions, and that she had been afraid to report it because she did not think anyone would believe her. According to the victim, Corbett groped her buttocks.

Several other students at the Hartford school confirmed witnessing Corbett touch the victim inappropriately, according to the warrant.

A.I. Prince Technical High School is part of the Connecticut Technical High School System and State Department of Education released a statement.

“Student safety is our top priority and we take all allegations of potential educator misconduct involving children extremely seriously. Because of how seriously we take this matter, Commissioner Wentzell last year created the Bureau of Investigations and Professional Practices to devote department resources to investigating allegations that arise. We have a legal and moral obligation to ensure that schools are safe places for children where they can learn and grow free from any threat of harm,” the statement says.

Corbett was arrested and charged with fourth-degree sexual assault. He was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12.

School officials said Corbett retired.

The law firm representing Corbett issued a statement.

“Joseph Corbett is a well respected professional who in 29 years of teaching at Prince Tech has never had a complaint filed against him. The allegations set forth in the police report are outrageous. We intend to fight these allegations to restore his good name,” the statement from the law firm says.







