Authorities Issue AMBER Alert for 21-Month-Old Boy

The Massachusetts State Police issued an AMBER alert Sunday morning for 21-month-old Jandel Calcorzi of Chicopee.

According to the alert, the infant was taken by his biological father, Joshua Calcorzi, from his mother's home at approximately 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, after a domestic assault incident.

Jandel Calcorzi is described as a 21 month old, white male with long blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighing 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and diaper.

Joshua Calcorzi is described as a 24-year-old man with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’8", and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

Joshua Calcorzi has full sleeve tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and dark basketball shorts. He is originally from Pennsylvania and has no known method of transportation.

Tips can be given to the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1731.