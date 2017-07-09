Authorities Issue AMBER Alert for 21-Month-Old Boy | NECN
By Eli Maroney

    The Massachusetts State Police issued an AMBER alert Sunday morning for 21-month-old Jandel Calcorzi of Chicopee. 

    According to the alert, the infant was taken by his biological father, Joshua Calcorzi, from his mother's home at approximately 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, after a domestic assault incident. 

    Jandel Calcorzi is described as a 21 month old, white male with long blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighing 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and diaper. 

    Joshua Calcorzi is described as a 24-year-old man with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’8", and weighs approximately 145 pounds. 

    Joshua Calcorzi has full sleeve tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and dark basketball shorts. He is originally from Pennsylvania and has no known method of transportation. 

    Tips can be given to the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1731.

    Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

