Former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez, right, looks over at his defense attorney James Sultan during his court hearing at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2015. Lawyers for Hernandez have asked a judge to throw out a search warrant that led police to seize a vehicle that prosecutors say Hernandez was driving when he fatally shot two Boston men in 2012.

A judge decided to allow a camera to film proceedings in the Aaron Hernandez double murder trial Wednesday morning after a pool camera inadvertently filmed the jury the day before.

The former New England Patriots star's defense attorney, Jose Baez, told the judge he wasn't concerned about the camera showing the jury, but rather that the camera shows his defense table, saying "this is the second-worst I've seen" in terms of camera privilege.

The judge decided it was a camera malfunction that led to the jury being filmed, but added this was the only time he would excuse it.

"This isn't baseball. There aren't three strikes," he said.

He also ordered the media to not film papers or computer screens on the defense table, but suggested Baez not use a laptop in court.

Prosecutors say Hernandez gunned down two men, Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, at a stoplight after an unfortunate run-in at a Boston nightclub in 2012.

Hernandez was sentenced to serve a life sentence without parole after he was convicted of murdering semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd.

More to come.