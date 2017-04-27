Attorney Slams Officials Over Leaked Hernandez Notes

An attorney for Aaron Hernandez's family is calling for the firing of government officials who have leaked details about the former NFL star's prison suicide to the media.

In a letter to Worcester ADA Jeffrey Travers and Department of Corrections Supervising Counsel Mary Murray, attorney George Leontire, who represents Hernandez's fiancee and 4-year-old daughter, wrote that the leaked information is wrong, and violates the family's right to privacy.

"Although most of the leaked information is false, the media credits such information because the leaks come from individuals with positions in government and law enforcement who are under your control," Leontire said in his letter.

Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for murdering a friend after being acquitted days earlier of a double homicide, was found hanging in his prison cell early in the morning of April 19. His death has been ruled a suicide. He was 27.

Investigators say Hernandez left three notes. The first two were addressed to his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez and his 4-year-old daughter Avielle; however, the recipient of the third letter remains disputed, as another inmate's lawyer claims it was written to him.