Jury selection is underway in ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez's second murder trial.

A potential juror in the Aaron Hernandez double murder trial was reportedly excused Friday after mixing the case up with the Deflategate saga.

The Boston Herald reports prosecutors asked a young woman about the case involving the former New England Patriots' tight end, and she replied, "I heard something about Deflategate, but that's it."

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Locke informed her the two are not related, drawing laughter from some in the courtroom, including Hernandez himself.

Jury selection in the double murder trial began Tuesday.

Hernandez, who is already serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd, is accused of shooting and killing two men, Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu, in July 2012.

The Boston trial is expected to begin March 1.