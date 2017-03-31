Prosecutors' Final Witness to Take Stand in Hernandez Trial

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez appears in court during his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court, Friday, March 10, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is on trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

The prosecution in Aaron Hernandez's double murder trial is expected to call its final witness on Friday before resting the state's case against the former New England Patriots star.

On Thursday, Hernandez's fiancee testified she learned to keep quiet and "not to ask any questions" in certain situations.

Twenty-seven-year-old Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez's testimony for the prosecution came under the grant of immunity. Jenkins-Hernandez, who has a 4-year-old daughter with the defendant, said she took Hernandez's name in 2015.

Hernandez is accused of gunning down two men, Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu, in Boston in July 2012 after an encounter at a nightclub. He's also charged with witness intimidation after allegedly shooting his best friend Alexander Bradley in an attempt to silence him about the killings.

More to come.