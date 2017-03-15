Aaron Hernandez Trial Testimony Resuming After Storm Postpones Proceedings | NECN
WEATHER ALERT: 
Snow Closings and Delays
logo_necn_2x
Aaron Hernandez Trial

Aaron Hernandez Trial

Former New England Patriots Tight End Faces Double-Murder Charge

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Aaron Hernandez Trial Testimony Resuming After Storm Postpones Proceedings

Hernandez is accused of gunning down two men, Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, at a Boston stoplight in July 2012

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Jurors saw the gun allegedly used by Aaron Hernandez to kill two men in 2012.

    (Published Monday, March 13, 2017)

    The double murder trial of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez will resume Wednesday after a powerful nor’easter cancelled court for the day Tuesday.

    Hernandez is accused of gunning down two men, Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, at a Boston stoplight in July 2012 after one of the victims allegedly bumped into him, spilling his drink. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

    In court Monday the suspected murder weapon was shown to jurors after the trial's judge denied a request for a mistrial after reviewing a video reflecting witness testimony.

    Who's Who in the Aaron Hernandez TrialWho's Who in the Aaron Hernandez Trial

    Hernandez is already serving a life sentence without parole after he was convicted two years ago of killing Odin Lloyd in 2013.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices