Jurors saw the gun allegedly used by Aaron Hernandez to kill two men in 2012.

The double murder trial of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez will resume Wednesday after a powerful nor’easter cancelled court for the day Tuesday.

Hernandez is accused of gunning down two men, Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, at a Boston stoplight in July 2012 after one of the victims allegedly bumped into him, spilling his drink. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

In court Monday the suspected murder weapon was shown to jurors after the trial's judge denied a request for a mistrial after reviewing a video reflecting witness testimony.

Who's Who in the Aaron Hernandez Trial

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence without parole after he was convicted two years ago of killing Odin Lloyd in 2013.