Aaron Hernandez's Brother Expected on Stand in Hernandez Double Murder Trial | NECN
Former New England Patriots Tight End Faces Double-Murder Charge

Aaron Hernandez's Brother Expected on Stand in Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Jonathan Hernandez will be on the stand as a witness for the prosecution

By Tim Jones

    Aaron Hernandez's face was a mix of flares, stares and yawns as his former friend, Alexander Bradley, took the stand for a fourth consecutive day. Bradley says Hernandez shot him in the face, and Hernandez's defense accuses Bradley of being the true killer of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu.

    The older brother of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is expected to testify in Hernandez’s double murder trial Monday. 

    Testimony resumes after a long weekend for the jury. They were given Friday off because of a sickness going around the courtroom. 

    During that time, they were asked to read through some-400 text messages between Hernandez and the prosecution's star witness and Hernandez’s former best friend, Alexander Bradley. 

    Bradley said he was in the driver's seat when Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado after one of them accidentally spilled his drink at a Boston nightclub in July 2012. 

    Defense lawyers say Bradley killed the men over a drug deal. 

    Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 fatal shooting of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancée.

