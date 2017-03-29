Aaron Hernandez’s Ex-Fiancee Expected to Testify

Aaron Hernandez’s ex-fiancé Shayanna Jenkins is expected to take the stand on Wednesday as the former New England Patriots star’s double murder trial continues.

Jurors heard from friends of Hernandez this week, including Tyrone Crawford, who was allegedly with Hernandez in Florida when Hernandez shot former friend turned star witness Alexander Bradley in the face, severely injuring him.

Hernandez is on trial for killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado after one of them accidentally spilled his drink at a Boston nightclub in July 2012.

Crawford was back on the stand on Tuesday. He described drinking, partying and doing drugs with Hernandez, but said he did not see any shooting.

Prosecutors tried to show that Crawford was harassed into not remembering the night in question. But the defense argued that Crawford felt pressured by police when asked about what he remembered.

Also testifying Tuesday was Je'rrelle Pierre, who was said to have been driving the vehicle when Hernandez allegedly shot Bradley. But he said he did not recall even being in the vehicle.

Hernandez's brother, Jonathan "DJ" Hernandez, was originally expected to testify Tuesday. The state announced that it will not call him to the stand.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 fatal shooting of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancée.