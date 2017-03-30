Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Could Testify | NECN
Aaron Hernandez Trial

Aaron Hernandez Trial

Former New England Patriots Tight End Faces Double-Murder Charge

Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Could Testify

By John Maroney

    The fiancee of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is expected to take the stand in the double murder trial on Thursday.

    The prosecution plans to have Shayanna Jenkins talk about a telephone call Hernandez made to her moments after the 2012 double murder.

    Jenkins has continued to support the former Patriots star and has been a constant presence in the courtroom.

    She was expected to testify on Wednesday, but that testimony was delayed.

    Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing Safiro Furtado and Daniel De Abreu outside a South End night club 2012.

    The defense says Alexander Bradley is to blame for the murders.

    Hernandez is already serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating Jenkins' sister.

    Published 2 hours ago

