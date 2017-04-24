Judge Orders Release of Aaron Hernandez Suicide Letters

With authorities ruling the cause of Aaron Hernandez's death a suicide, his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, has filed a motion on behalf of their daughter to preserve any evidence in his death.

A judge has ordered the release of three suicide notes that ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez allegedly left in his cell before killing himself last week.

The lawyer for Hernandez's fiancée filed a motion Monday morning in Bristol County Superior Court seeking the release of the letters. The district attorney had previously refused to release them to the family.

George Leontire, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez's lawyer, asked that the letters be released immediately. "The family has the right, during this grieving process, to know their loved one's final thoughts," he wrote.

Judge Thomas McGuire issued an order Monday afternoon ruling in favor of the Hernandez family. He ordered the Worcester County District Attorney's Office to produce copies of any suicide or other notes authored by Hernandez, though he said they can be redacted to protect information that could impair any ongoing investigation.

A spokesman for the district attorney's office said they are in the process of getting the letters to the family.

Hernandez's death has officially been ruled a suicide. The former New England Patriots tight end was serving a life sentence for murder and was acquitted in two other killings just days before he hanged himself with a bed sheet attached to his cell window at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, in the early morning hours of April 19.

Investigators said Hernandez blocked access to his cell from the inside by jamming cardboard into the door tracks. They said there were no signs of a struggle and Hernandez was alone at the time of the hanging.

Authorities said investigators found three handwritten notes next to a Bible in Hernandez's cell.

Additonally, law enforcement sources tell NBC Boston that Hernandez was found with the words "John 3:16" written on his forehead. The Bible passage reads "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

Jenkins Hernandez's lawyer was just in court on Friday on a separate matter, seeking the preservation of records related to Hernandez's death. Following that hearing, McGuire ruled in Jenkins-Hernandez's favor, ordering Hernandez's prison cell video recordings and all of his property, medical and mental health records and other evidence preserved so the family could know exactly how he died.

Jenkins Hernandez has also filed court papers indicating that she may file a lawsuit over the supervision Hernandez received while in prison. The filing said authorities had a legal duty to provide safety and protection from personal injury to inmates in state custody.

Hernandez was locked in his cell around 8 p.m. on March 18 and no one entered until a correction officer observed him around 3 a.m. the following day and forced his way in, according to investigators.

Hernandez Fiancee Seen Leaving Massachusetts Funeral Home

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, the fiancee of the late Aaron Hernandez, is seen leaving the funeral home in Watertown, Massachusetts on Saturday. (Published Saturday, April 22, 2017)

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Text HOME to 741741 for a Crisis Text Line.