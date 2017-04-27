The family of Odin Lloyd, of whom Aaron Hernandez is convicted of killing, wants a settlement, seeking any proceeds from the sale of the former Patriots tight end's home.

Someone could soon be moving into the home of former New England Patriot star Aaron Hernandez.

The $1.2 million property in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, has a potential buyer, and attorneys for the Hernandez family moved quickly to secure it Thursday.

During a hearing at Superior Court in New Bedford, a judge agreed to allow the home to be transferred from Hernandez's name to an estate that is controlled by his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez. The legal maneuvering enables Jenkins Hernandez to accept an offer on the house, which expires Friday. Details of the offer, however, were not made public at the request of attorneys.

"I think that any speculation about the nature of the sale, who the buyers might be, is injurious," said George Leontire, an attorney for the Hernandez family.

The move had support from attorneys who represent Hernandez's murder victim, Odin Lloyd. They currently have a pending wrongful death lawsuit, filed on behalf of Lloyd's mother, and hope to gain access to money from the sale.

Hernandez lived in the home with his fiancee and their daughter until he was arrested for Lloyd's murder in 2013.

According to court records, the property has federal and municipal liens and is currently uninsured.

"This asset is in danger of being lost if it is not sold," the records state.

The potential sale comes amidst other potential legal action by the Hernandez family against the Massachusetts Department of Corrections DOC in connection with Hernandez's suicide.

Thursday, attorneys slammed investigators with the DOC and the Worcester County District Attorney's Office for apparent leaks to the media about the case.

"Individuals within the government who are leaking such information are in violation of the policies and procedures of their respective agencies and should be immediately terminated," wrote Leontire in a letter addressed to both agencies.

Leontire also stated that investigators had obtained copies of letters written by Hernandez to his legal team, which he argued is a violation of attorney-client privilege.

"We hereby demand that the originals of such communications be provided to the defense team, and any and all copies of such writings within your custody or control be accounted for and destroyed."

See the full letter below: