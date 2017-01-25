Fuel Spills in Manchester, Connecticut After Delivery Truck Rolls Over

Gallons of fuel spilled in Manchester following a crash, fire officials said.

A home heating oil delivery truck tipped onto its side on New State Road after getting into an accident with another car, Manchester Fire Department Chief Don Moore said.

New State Road between Hilliard Street and West Middle Turnpike is closed.

About 50 gallons of fuel spilled from the truck carrying up to 3,000 gallons on board, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said.

Moore said the spill is contained.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for injuries and their conditions are unknown.

Editor's Note: An earlier version said that about 1,000 gallons had spilled, per information given by fire officials. DEEP corrected this number to 50.