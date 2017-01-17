Accumulations of Snow and Ice Expected Tuesday

Today (Tuesday): Clouds fill in with showers developing. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Overnight Tuesday Night: Wintry mix, lows in the 30s. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, highs in the upper 30s to near 40. (Published 2 hours ago)

Our day today starts off dry, but a wintry mix will arrive in time for the Tuesday afternoon commute. Snow, ice and rain are possible.

West of 128 minor accumulations of snow and ice are likely. For the Worcester Hills and southern New Hampshire, moderate accumulations are possible.

The system moves out Wednesday and will see drier weather towards the end of the week.

Temperatures will range from the low to mid 40s. Showers are possible on Saturday with sunshine returning by Sunday.

The following week will be unsettled. A mixed bag of precipitation is possible through most of the week. Temperatures will range from the upper 30s in the low 40s.