Accused Driver in Dump Truck Crash That Killed 82-Year-Old Mother of 14 Faces Judge

Patricia Lemay, an 82-year-old mother of 14, was killed in July

By Mike Pescaro and Marc Fortier

    necn/Jonathan Choe

    A driver appeared in court on homicide charges months after an 82-year-old mother of 14 was hit and killed by a dump truck.

    Patricia Lemay was killed in a July 14 crash that police described at the time as a "tragic accident."

    After an investigation, though, authorities determined he driver, 60-year-old Phillip Friedman of Paxton, should have seen Lemay.

    The victim was taking a walk on the side of the road when a truck working on a paving project struck the woman. She was knocked down and pinned underneath the vehicle.

    Friedman is charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and other motor vehicle violations. He was released on $5,000 personal recognizance bail.

    Published at 3:16 PM EST on Dec 21, 2016 | Updated at 3:20 PM EST on Dec 21, 2016

