A driver appeared in court on homicide charges months after an 82-year-old mother of 14 was hit and killed by a dump truck.

Patricia Lemay was killed in a July 14 crash that police described at the time as a "tragic accident."

After an investigation, though, authorities determined he driver, 60-year-old Phillip Friedman of Paxton, should have seen Lemay.

The victim was taking a walk on the side of the road when a truck working on a paving project struck the woman. She was knocked down and pinned underneath the vehicle.

Mother of 14 Killed After Being Hit by Asphalt Truck

A woman is dead after she was hit by an asphalt truck in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning. (Published Thursday, July 14, 2016)

Friedman is charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and other motor vehicle violations. He was released on $5,000 personal recognizance bail.