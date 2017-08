A police investigation is underway in Taunton, Massachusetts, though authorities are saying very little at this time.

Taunton Police confirmed that they are on scene at Bryan Drive as part of an "active investigation."

Aerial footage showed a backhoe digging in the front yard of a home in what appears to be a residential area. Several police cruisers are also on scene.

They said any further information would have to come from the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.