Several activists are blocking the entrance to the Abraham Ribicoff Federal Building in Hartford, the Hartford Field Office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, to protest the deportation order issued for a Derby father.

Luis Barrios, 52, left Guatamala 25 years ago, but said he has been on the radar of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, since police pulled him over in 2011 because a taillight on his truck was out and he has a deportation order to take a one-way 4 a.m. flight from New York to Guatemala Thursday.

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) have written to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, seeking reconsideration of the decision to deport Barrios.

Blumenthal and Murphy said they have repeatedly reached out to ICE officials and have received no information to justify the action.

“It does not appear that Mr. Barrios poses a threat to the integrity of the immigration system. Mr. Barrios has no aggravated felonies, felonies, or misdemeanors in the United States, is a productive and valued member of his community, and has four U.S. citizen children. Based on these factors, we respectfully ask that his request for prosecutorial discretion be granted,” the senators wrote.

Organizers said the protest is a civil disobedience action.

An ICE spokesperson told The New Haven Register the agency is closely monitoring Barrios’ case “to ensure his timely departure in compliance with the 1998 final order of removal.”











