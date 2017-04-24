Aircraft Crashes at Conn. Airport

An aircraft has crashed near the Meriden Markham Municipal Airport.

Police said they are responding to the scene on Evansville Avenue, east of the airport, in Meriden. The airport is located near the Meriden-Wallingford town line.

Evansville Avenue on the north side at Baker Avenue is closed.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said they are aware of the accident but do not have any information at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

