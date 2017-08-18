'All Breed Rescue' Demonstrates The Power of Pet Adoptions

Nancy Poitras and her dog Brick are an adoption success story.

All Breed Rescues is Full of New Friends

Clear the Shelters, the popular nationwide pet adoption drive spearheaded by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, returns Saturday, August 18.

One of the participating shelters, All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vermont, shared a success story that it said demonstrates the transformative power of pet adoptions.

“He taught me how to laugh again,” Nancy Poitras of South Burlington said of her 4-year-old rescue dog, Brick.

Poitras adopted Brick from All Breed Rescue in 2015. She told necn that at the time, she was in a job she didn’t love, which required her to work long hours and weekends, and was desperate for a change.

“I wasn’t the happiest person in the world,” Poitras recalled.

However, after adopting the pit bull mix, who has an insatiable appetite for play and running, Poitras said she was able to discover a new passion and career path: dog training.

“This fits better for me,” Poitras said of her new business, Brick Approved K9 Performance.

The trainer now hopes others will find pets to improve their quality of life at All Breed Rescue.

The non-profit ferries dogs from Southern shelters with high kill rates up to New England, to find new leases on life.

“Every dog should have at least one human for them,” said Scarlett Clark of All Breed Rescue.

Clark said the organization places approximately 70 or 80 dogs a month in new homes.

The animals up for adoption at the shelter in Williston range from puppies to seniors, in a wide range of sizes, with staff helping identify traits in the animals that match what prospective owners are looking for.

Clark said an online application is required, and the shelter charges an adoption fee to help defray the costs of operations.

However, on Clear the Shelters day Saturday, adoption fees are greatly reduced for most animals, with some even fully sponsored by generous community members, Clark told necn.

Clark noted that throughout the entire year, there is a regular flow of dogs into Vermont from the South, so people should keep checking in with the shelter as they do their research and plan for how to add a pet to their household.

“We will never not have dogs,” Clark said, holding a Chihuahua named Paco. “We’re always going to have a dog for someone.”

For more information on All Breed Rescue, visit this website.