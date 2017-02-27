The second suspect in a gruesome double murder in Peabody has arrived back in Massachusetts following his arrest last week.

Wes Doughty, 39, was arrested in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Friday after six days on the run.

He arrived to Boston's Logan Airport late Monday afternoon and was escorted by state police to Middleton House of Corrections.

Doughty was taken into custody on Friday after being questioned as a panhandler outside of a McDonald's. After police ran his name, they discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Doughty is one of two suspects charged in the double murder of 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and 39-year-old Jennifer O'Connor at 19 Farm Ave. in Peabody on Feb. 18.

Michael Hebb, 45, of Peabody, was arraigned on Feb. 21 after being taken into custody without incident at the Maple Village Condos a day earlier.

Photos Peabody Double Murder Investigation

Before Doughty was captured, police say he carjacked a vehicle outside of Hailey's Restaurant in Middleton on Wednesday night.

The carjacking victim, Ken Metz, was tied up with a seatbelt while being threatened with a knife while Doughty drove for three hours toward Boston, according to authorities. Metz was unharmed and said that Doughty told him "I can’t kill you" after Metz told Doughty about his family.

Metz was able to escape when the suspect pulled into a parking lot behind Hollywood Liquors, which is when he was able to untie himself and run into Good Eats on Tremont Street for help.

Doughty is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Peabody District Court.