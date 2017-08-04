Amanda Knox: ‘Michelle Carter Deserves Sympathy’

Michelle Carter, who was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself, has found a supporter in another woman who faced public scrutiny during her own trial.

Amanda Knox, who was convicted and acquitted of murder in the murder of her roommate in Italy, has penned an op-ed in The Lose Angeles Times arguing against the involuntary manslaughter conviction against Carter.

Carter, who was 17 at the time, was convicted in June in connection with 18-year-old Conrad Roy III's carbon monoxide poisoning death in July 2014.

Knox wrote that Carter is not innocent in a "moral or philosophical sense," but she was wrongfully convicted. She went on to describe the similarities between Carter’s trial and her own experience defending herself in a courtroom.

"When I was on trial for murder in Italy, the media tried to paint me as a 'femme fatale.' So it was with a sickening sense of déjà vu that I watched the prosecution attempt the same trick with Carter, whom they said coldly and calculatingly insinuated herself into Roy’s vulnerable consciousness," she wrote.

Knox continued to defend Carter’s actions and, while she doesn’t support them, said that Roy’s suicide was his own choice.