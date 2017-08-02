Amazon Jobs Day Held in Fall River

Amazon Jobs Day - the largest hiring event the company has ever had - is expected to add 50,000 new employees and 100,000 by mid-next year. (Published 47 minutes ago)

Wednesday was Amazon Jobs Day, the largest hiring event the company has ever had.

The company has a goal to hire 50,000 people across the country.

"I hope for more of a future," said Christian Spina who hopes his future has him working for Amazon, one of the largest e-tailers in the world.

"I use Amazon prime to watch TV, I use Amazon prime to order things off the internet," Spina said.

He said his great experience as a customer fueled his desire to apply at Wednesday's job fair.

"I was excited about it," he said.

The event in Fall River was one of 12 across the country.

Positions include full and part time opportunities at Amazon fulfillment centers.

"We need people to receive items into our inventory, we need people to order pick those items," said Cedric Ross an Amazon spokes person. "We also need packers and shippers."

The company offers competitive wages and benefits that start day one. Including medical, dental and vision benefits.

Amazon even offers a tuition payment program.

Its fulfillment center in Fall River is the largest in the country and has created thousands of jobs.

"Fall river had one of the highest unemployment levels in the state of Massachusetts previously and that's what we were known for," said Robert Mellion the president of the Bristol County Chamber of Commerce.

Some worry Amazon’s growth is coming at the expense of brick and mortar businesses.

"Shopping habits in general are completely changing across the country and that's no different here," said Mellion.

The need for more employees is a sign of company growth.

"What were really experiencing right now is a great deal of customer growth," said Ross. "A lot of people like shopping at Amazon."

Amazon plans to add nearly 200 more to the workforce in Fall River, bringing their total number of new hires since establishing the fulfillment center, near 2,000.

By the middle of next year Amazon expects to add 100,000 employees.