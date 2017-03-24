Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Congressman Joe Kennedy III are among the state leaders expected to attend the opening of a new Amazon fulfillment center in Fall River Friday afternoon.

The event will take place at 2:30 p.m.

Amazon has recently established other services in the state, including a "Prime Now" service that provides one-to-two-hour delivery for select items in Boston.

Amazon also opened Amazon Books in Legacy Place in Dedham in February. The store has thousands of titles, according to spokesperson Deborah Bass.

Amazon Introduces 1-Hour Delivery in Boston

Many Amazon customers in Boston are excited about the new "Prime Now" service, which provides one-to-two-hour delivery for select items, but some area business owners don't share their enthusiasm. (Published Thursday, March 23, 2017)

The Fall River warehouse spans 1 million square feet and employs more than 1,000 people, according to The Boston Globe.