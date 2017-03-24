Amazon Opening New Facility in Massachusetts | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Amazon Opening New Facility in Massachusetts

Amazon has recently established other services in the state

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP

    Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Congressman Joe Kennedy III are among the state leaders expected to attend the opening of a new Amazon fulfillment center in Fall River Friday afternoon.

    The event will take place at 2:30 p.m.

    Amazon has recently established other services in the state, including a "Prime Now" service that provides one-to-two-hour delivery for select items in Boston.

    Amazon also opened Amazon Books in Legacy Place in Dedham in February. The store has thousands of titles, according to spokesperson Deborah Bass. 

    Amazon Introduces 1-Hour Delivery in Boston

    [NECN] Amazon Introduces 1-Hour Delivery in Boston

    Many Amazon customers in Boston are excited about the new "Prime Now" service, which provides one-to-two-hour delivery for select items, but some area business owners don't share their enthusiasm.

    (Published Thursday, March 23, 2017)

    The Fall River warehouse spans 1 million square feet and employs more than 1,000 people, according to The Boston Globe.

    Published 44 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices