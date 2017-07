Amazon.com is planning to hire 900 workers at a new office space in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood.

Amazon.com is leasing a 150,000 square foot space in Boston with plans to hire 900 workers, according to Boston Business Journal.

The space will be at 253 Summer St. in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood and is expected to open in spring of 2018.

The company currently employs more than 700 people in its Cambridge office. In February, it added another 200 workers in Boston’s Back Bay, bringing its Boston-area employee count to over 1,000.