Amber Alert for NH Woman, 2-Year-Old Son Cancelled | NECN
By Mike Pescaro

    Manchester Police

    An Amber Alert was cancelled quickly after being issued for a 26-year-old New Hampshire woman and her 2-year-old son.

    Erika Wallace of Raymond allegedly kidnapped her son, Joshua Wallace, during a supervised visit Friday at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester. They were found safe a short time later in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

    Manchester Police responded to the food court at the Mall of New Hampshire, where the child was reported missing. Officers learned Joshua Wallace was in the custody of the Department of Children, Youth and Families.

    A Department of Children, Youth and Families employee says she was conducting a supervised visit at the mall when she looked down at her phone. After looking up, she says both were gone.

    Just after 6:30 p.m., the boy was found with Erika Wallace and his biological father. Both were taken into custody on warrants out of Massachusetts.

    The incident remains under investigation.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

