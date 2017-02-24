Amber Alert Issued for Bridgeport, Connecticut Girl Aylin Hernandez

Police issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Aylin Sofia Hernandez on Friday morning.

They say she may be with her father, Oscar Hernandez.

According to police, the landlord at a building at 69 Greenwood Street called about a stabbing around 2:45 a.m. and when police arrived, they found multiple stabbing victims.

Aylin Hernandez was gone, and police believe she was taken by her father.

Aylin is described as being 4-feet tall and 55 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. There is no word on what she was wearing when she was taken.

At least one person is dead, and police are calling Oscar Hernandez a suspect in the killing.

Oscar Hernandez may be driving a gray Hyundai Elantra with New York license plates, according to police.