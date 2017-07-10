Man Accused of Kidnapping Toddler Son to Appear in Court

A man accused of taking his son in Chicopee, Massachusetts was taken into custody in Newington on Sunday. (Published Sunday, July 9, 2017)

The Massachusetts father accused of kidnapping his 21-month-old son and sparking an Amber Alert on Sunday is scheduled to appear in court in Connecticut today.

Joshua Calcorzi, stabbed the baby's mother and kidnapped the child from a home located at 509 Springfield Street in Chicopee, Massachusetts early Sunday morning, according to police.

The boy, Jandel Calcorzi, was not injured in the incident.

Police used GPS to ping the suspect's phone and that led police to the White Swan Motel off the Berlin Turnpike in Newington. The suspect and the 21-month-old baby were found in one of the motel's rooms.

Police said 12 hotels in the area were searched in an attempt to find the boy and his father.

Calcorzi was taken into custody around 8:15 a.m. at the motel.

Calcorzi faces charges that include armed assault in a dwelling, assault to murder and kidnapping a minor by a relative.

He is scheduled to be in New Britain Superior Court on Monday.

The boy's mother underwent surgery and was listed in serious but stable condition.