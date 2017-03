An ambulance was involved in a crash in Randolph, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning.

An ambulance was involved in a crash in Randolph, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Route 24 North, one mile south of I-93, north of exit 20.

One lane was closed after the crash. The scene has since been cleared.

Paramedics were transporting a patient when the crash happened.

There is no word on injuries.