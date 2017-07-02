Amtrak Customers Bused After Flash Flooding

Two trains will have terminate service in Springfield due to washout conditions, an Amtrak spokeswoman told WPTZ in Vermont.

The Vermonter's trains 54 and 57, which operate between Washington and St. Albans, Vermont, terminated in Springfield, Amtrak spokeswoman Chelsea Kopta said.

All passengers have been notified of the modified schedule, and alternate transportation will be provided to all affected passengers, she said.

"Our operations folks are constantly monitoring the conditions in case things change," she said.

Flash flooding has closed roads in Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire this weekend.