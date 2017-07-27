A Look at Your Weekend Weather Forecast

The rain gear was needed from noon onwards as a steady rain slid through most of southern New England on Thursday, sparing the Cape and the Islands for most of the afternoon, where they saw some peeks of sunshine.

A cool front spilling down from Canada will provide an uptick in showers Thursday night. The lack of sun will limit any storm growth, other than a rumble of thunder or two into far western New England.

It’ll feel more humid out Thursday night across the south, with lows dipping into the 60s, and the upper 50s north. The front stalls near Long Island on Friday, with highs surging into the low 80s south of the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border, with 70s northward under partly sunny skies.

We’re closely watching a low pressure that develops along the stalled boundary Friday evening, which will be the focal point for a deluge of rainfall.

Interactive Track the Storm With Our Live Radar

Differences remain in model guidance, however the current thinking is that the majority of rain misses out to sea, besides heavy rain to start Saturday morning for the southern coast of Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts, including the Cape and the Islands.

However, the rest of the area and the weekend remains dry, but gusty and cool Saturday for the coastline.

A Gale Watch has been put into effect for the coastal waters from the Cape to Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard to Montauk, New York, for Saturday with seas between 6 to 10 feet and gusts nearing 35 mph.

As this system pulls away, Sunday will be the pick of the weekend, with temperatures returning to the upper 70s.

Tranquil and summerlike weather persists into next week as we start the month of August. Look for details in the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast.