Another Dose of Brutal Cold, Dangerous Wind Chills

    Frigid start, but temperatures rebound back to near 30° by the afternoon. Sunny and breezy.

    (Published 49 minutes ago)

    After a brutally cold start this morning, temperatures will climb to the freezing mark today. That still puts us 10° below average for this time of year.

    On Monday we will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures up to 40°. Another midweek warm-up is expected with high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday into the 50s.

    A cold front moves in Wednesday bringing with it a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Winds will be strong Wednesday and Thursday.

    We turn much cooler by Thursday with high temperatures around 40° and that's where we stay on Friday with a few snow showers.

    Saturday is the pic of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures approaching 40°.

    The storm system moves in for Sunday and into early the following week, it could bring rain and or snow to the area.

    Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

