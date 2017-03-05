Another Dose of Brutal Cold, Dangerous Wind Chills

Frigid start, but temperatures rebound back to near 30° by the afternoon. Sunny and breezy.

After a brutally cold start this morning, temperatures will climb to the freezing mark today. That still puts us 10° below average for this time of year.

On Monday we will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures up to 40°. Another midweek warm-up is expected with high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday into the 50s.

A cold front moves in Wednesday bringing with it a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Winds will be strong Wednesday and Thursday.

We turn much cooler by Thursday with high temperatures around 40° and that's where we stay on Friday with a few snow showers.

Saturday is the pic of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures approaching 40°.

The storm system moves in for Sunday and into early the following week, it could bring rain and or snow to the area.