Another Dose of Brutal Cold, Dangerous Wind Chills

After a brutally cold start this morning, temperatures will climb to the freezing mark today. That still puts us 10° below average for this time of year.
On Monday we will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures up to 40°. Another midweek warm-up is expected with high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday into the 50s.
A cold front moves in Wednesday bringing with it a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Winds will be strong Wednesday and Thursday.
We turn much cooler by Thursday with high temperatures around 40° and that's where we stay on Friday with a few snow showers.
Saturday is the pic of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures approaching 40°.
The storm system moves in for Sunday and into early the following week, it could bring rain and or snow to the area.