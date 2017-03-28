Another Massachusetts Community Votes to Ban Pot Sales

Despite a statewide approval in November, more Massachusetts communities are deciding for themselves whether or not they want marijuana sold.

Residents in Medfield voted Monday night against the sale of recreational marijuana, 1,823-409.

"We're child oriented, school oriented town. People are concerned about the impact that might have on children," said Medfield Town Administrator Mike Sullivan.

The town joined Westboro in rejecting pot sales in their communities.

"I actually voted against it because I didn't know enough on it," said one resident.

This May, voters in Pembroke, Mansfield and Shrewsbury will all decide on either a full ban or temporary hold on opening marijuana stores.

With alcohol, there are so-called “dry towns” across the state and Gov. Charlie Baker says each town should have a similar choice when it comes to marijuana.

"Remember the law was called regulating marijuana like alcohol. Well in Massachusetts, if a community chooses to vote against have liquor stores they can chose to do that,” said Baker. "And I think the rules ought to be the same with respect to marijuana."

Yes on 4 was a force behind legalizing recreational marijuana. The group says the town votes may be short-sighted.

"It will tax and regulate marijuana for adults 21 and over bringing millions in revenue for schools or law enforcement," said Jim Borghesani, Communications Director for Yes on 4.

There are other communities that are open to the idea of having marijuana cultivation including Holyoke. That city’s mayor says they have the empty space and water to do it and calls it a “natural fit”.

"I would suggest that before you take a vote. To anyone who's voting, think about what you're doing. You're not going to eliminate marijuana from your town. All you're going to do is ensure that that marijuana is going to be sold by criminals,” said Borghesani.