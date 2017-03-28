Another Round of Rain Hitting New England

Monday night: Isolated showers, patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to near 40. Tuesday: Dry start then rain. Periods of moderate to heavy rain. Highs in the 40s. Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 50s.

After gloomy, soggy and foggy Monday, the weather doesn’t look much nicer for Tuesday. Most areas received a half inch of rain on Monday and we will likely double those amounts Tuesday afternoon.

The day will start off mainly dry, but another round of rain arrives during the afternoon and it could impact your drive home. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. It’s drier, but windy on Wednesday with temperatures up near 50°.

Thursday will be sunny and seasonable with temperature in the 40s. All eyes on another storm by the end of the week and into early next weekend. A round of snow is possible, especially in central and northern New England. Expect mainly rain along the coast.

Our weather will clear out in time for Sunday, which will be the pick of the weekend. Temperatures will be seasonable in the mid-40s. Opening Day for the Red Sox looks nearly perfect. We will see sunny skies and high temperatures up near 50°. Showers return, midweek the following week with temperatures holding in the 50s.