While the upcoming storm on Tuesday will bring primarily rain to New England, some of the highest elevations of Northern New England will see accumulating snow.

The first wave of precipitation arrives after midnight, during the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday. From the Lakes Region of New Hampshire points north and northeast, this will start as snow. This includes much of Maine away from the coast. A few areas of Northeastern Vermont will also find some snow.

The snow will continue during the day on Tuesday, eventually mixing with sleet or freezing rain at times.

The snow will continue to fall in these areas right into the early part of Wednesday, before finally tapering off.

The highest accumulations, by far, will be in the White Mountains and in the mountains of Western Maine. In those areas, expect close to a foot of snow.

The lower elevations through Central and Northern New Hampshire, into the lower elevations of Western and Northern Maine, will find a widespread 3-6 inches.

It’s more like 1-3 inches for those areas in far Northeastern Vermont that see snow.