Another Major Winter Storm On The Way

Another winter wallop heading our way!

There is growing certainty that this will be a high impact event for most of the region. Let’s compartmentalize the timing and impacts:

Timing: Ocean enhanced snow showers will be possible in Boston – north Sunday morning. During the afternoon, steady rain and snow will move in. We’re expecting mainly snow north of the Mass Pike and rain (to start south). By Sunday evening, the rain/snow line will drop south. Most areas should see a change to snow by midnight. The heaviest snow will fall from 5 PM through midnight in metro Boston. Light snow will linger through much of Monday – at least along the coast. Winds increase during the day on Monday and continue through Monday night.

Snowfall Amounts: Up to 1” for the Islands; 1-3” for much of Plymouth county and the Cape; 3-6” near Taunton and Attleboro; 6-9” for most of Metro West and Boston; 9-12” for most of the Northshore; 12-18” for the NH/MA Stateline.

Wind Gusts: Up to 50 MPH inland; Up to 60 MPH for the Northshore; Up to 70 MPH for the Cape and Islands.

Coastal Flooding: Widespread minor flooding with pockets of moderate coastal flood during the late morning/early afternoon Monday high tide.