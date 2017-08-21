WASHINGTON, USA - APRIL 19: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) shakes hands with Robert Kraft (R), owner of the 2017 Super Bowl Champions the New England Patriots, at the White House in Washington, United States on April 19, 2017. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has made no secret about being a New England Patriots fan, now he has the hardware to cement the relationship — a Super Bowl ring.

“I would say go get the ring back,” said Pats fan, Dolores Machorro. “Donald Trump give it back.”

CSN New England confirmed Monday that team owner Robert Kraft gave a Super Bowl LI championship ring to the president.

“In my opinion I think it’s a good idea,” said Paul Duhaime. “Trump and Kraft are good friends and friends help each other out.”

News of the ring finding a home in the White House first surfaced when former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci sent direct messages to the Twitter account of a Patriots super fan, writing that a ring had been given to the president.

“If it gets the President to stop tweeting, I say give him 5 more rings,” said Pats fan Linda Hurley. “Give him a ring for every year that we’ve won one.”

Other Pats fans seemed to be mixed when it comes to the president owning such a prized possession.

“If anyone deserves a Superbowl 51 (ring), it’s definitely Donald Trump,” said Andrew Mannett. “What he’s done for America, he’s done more than enough to deserve what he got.”

“I think it’s disgusting,” said Sharon Borrelli. “I had a problem with them being friends, and now that he gave a Super Bowl ring to him.”