Several people are displaced after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Fall River, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

Fire fighters responded to the Fourth Street blaze shortly before 1 a.m.

The affected building, a three-family home with a variety store on the ground floor, was evacuated.

The Red Cross is working with what it said are as many as six families that have been displaced due to the condition of the building.

Investigators are still looking for a cause for the flames.

There is speculation that it may have started in the attic level of the structure.