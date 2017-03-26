Apartment Fire in Fall River Displaces Families | NECN
Apartment Fire in Fall River Displaces Families

Fire fighters responded to the Fourth Street blaze shortly before 1 a.m.

By Alexandra Prim

    A fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning in Fall River, Massachusetts. The affected building is a three-family home with a variety store on the bottom level.

    Several people are displaced after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Fall River, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

    The affected building, a three-family home with a variety store on the ground floor, was evacuated.

    The Red Cross is working with what it said are as many as six families that have been displaced due to the condition of the building.

     Investigators are still looking for a cause for the flames.

    There is speculation that it may have started in the attic level of the structure.

