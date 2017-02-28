Approaching Burst of Warmth, Storms

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and a breezy southwest wind. A few rumbles of thunder. Highs in the low 60s.

The final day of February brings more of what we’ve seen so much of this month: warmth.

Highs today will climb into the 40s and 50s across New England, but we will find mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers. Highs surge even higher on Wednesday, topping out in the 60s for most.

The additional warmth for mid-week will fuel more robust showers, downpours, and even some thunderstorms during the day. It certainly won’t be raining all day, but when it does, it will come down briefly heavily. The risk of storms, some of which may be strong to severe, is highest in Southern New England.

Cold air rushes back in on Thursday as winds flip to the northwest. That will leave highs in the 30s and 40s. In fact, as the cold air arrives Wednesday night and early Thursday, some snow will fall in the mountains of Northern New England.

Friday is also chilly, with the risk of some snow showers. There will be a clipper diving towards the coastline. Right now it’s a little unclear just how close the clipper comes to the coast; if it comes closer we’d see the snow. If not, it would miss south. More on that as we get closer.