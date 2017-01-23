Approaching Storm to Bring Snow, Sleet, Heavy Winds

NBC Boston has declared an EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT for Monday evening through Tuesday morning…mixed rain/snow showers with little impact today…rain increases late evening, sleet and freezing rain far north and west…significant ice storm for Central NH/Southern VT, some freezing rain North-Central MA…heavy rain elsewhere Monday night amounts to over 2” for some, causing some street flooding and ponding of water…hydroplaning a concern on area highways…damaging wind early Tuesday morning gusts 50-60 mph with scattered power outages…wind and rain taper by mid-morning Tuesday. (Published 2 hours ago)

This is this time of year that we see an uptick in nor’easters. Most of our coastal storms undergo rapid intensification off the Delmarva Peninsula – as they make their way north.

You can trace the roots of Monday’s storm to the Deep South.

Sunday, parts of Georgia and Florida were highlighted under a high risk for severe weather – they’re expecting violent, long lived tornadoes. Our early week storm is already a formidable one and it should continue to be a major storm by the time it gets here.

How rare is this January severe weather outbreak? The last time Florida was placed under a high risk for severe weather was in 2000!

Our thinking hasn’t changed much since yesterday. Winds will steadily increase overnight – between 15 and 25 mph. Most of us stay dry overnight and the heavy rain should hold off until after lunch time Monday.

Let’s talk about precipitation type: it will be rain along the coast – 1 -3” of rain is likely, which could lead to some minor flooding.

West of 495 and into southern New Hampshire – snow, ice and sleet are possible. Minor accumulations are possible south of Fitchburg, but we could see moderate (4”+) accumulations north of there.

The heaviest precipitation will fall between 7 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Wind: the strongest gusts will be along the coast, perhaps up to 70 mph.

Scattered power outages are possible in these areas. 40 to 50 mph gusts are possible inland, which may cause isolated outages. The storm will end by Tuesday afternoon. After that, nice weather returns!