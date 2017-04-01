April Kicks Off With Wintry Mix of Snow and Sleet

Periods of rain and wintry mix to snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Heaviest precipitation slides in Saturday morning – mostly rain for Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts with over an inch of beneficial rain. But from northern Connecticut to interior eastern Massachusetts points north, a wintry mix is expected.

In fact, for many around the Mass Turnpike, a change back to sleet and snow is possible Saturday after a period of rain – in these spots, an inch or two of snow is possible.

The suburbs northwest of Boston should pick up three to four inches of snow with a prolonged period of sleet, and those in north central and higher terrain of western Massachusetts should pick up around half a foot with plenty of sleet.

Travel will become treacherous for the deep interior through Saturday afternoon.

Farther north, amounts continue to increase into the hills and mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire, where up to a foot of heavy, wet snow may cause power outages Saturday morning.

You’ll feel the stiff, chilly wind gusting to 35 mph on Saturday, which will make the mix of rain, sleet and snow all that much more pelting.

Along the coast, the northeast wind gusting near 40-50 mph coupled with an early afternoon high tide should cause some splash over.

By Saturday late day and evening, everything will have tapered substantially from west to east, setting us up for a lovely day of melting on Sunday and a great day for the Red Sox home opener on Monday.