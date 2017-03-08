Arctic Cold Front Bringing Snow Showers

After a wet early morning commute along I-95 from Boston northward, and toward Cape Cod in the Islands, sunshine is on the increase during the late morning and afternoon with a high temperature will into the 50s.

The exception is in the mountains of Vermont where rain may change to snow.

Another cold front tonight may trigger and evening shower of rain or snow, then colder air comes in tomorrow.

With a mixture of sun and clouds, we have slight chance of rain or snow shower, high temperature in the 40s south, falling into the 30s north.

A front stalls just south of New England tomorrow night with low-pressure riding along. We may see a period of rain or snow along the south coast overnight and Friday.

Temperatures are going to be marginal for any accumulation, but we may end up with some slick roads here Friday, that may last through the day especially from Connecticut to Cape Cod. High temperature on Friday in the 30s. For northern New England we have mostly dry weather Friday with some snow showers in the mountains and temperatures falling into the 20s.

An arctic cold front will push across New England Friday night with a few more snow showers, setting the stage for a Saturday very similar to last Saturday. A mixture of sun and clouds windy and cold with a high temperature in the 20s south, and 30s north.

Sunday is now looking like it's going to be dry, with sunshine and clouds, and a high temperature once again in the 20s.

It remains cold on Monday with increasing clouds, as a storm system to our south may bring in snow by late in the day Monday or at night. The latest indications are that Tuesday now looks like possible heavier snow, with rain or snow near the shore. The forecast remains a moving target and we will keep you up to date with changes.