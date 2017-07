A 59-year-old Arlington, Massachusetts man is missing, according to local police.

Jeffrey Joll, who is white with green eyes and gray hair, was last heard from on Monday, July 3. He is 5'8" and weighs 350 pounds.

Police conducted a well being check at Joll's last known address but the apartment was vacant. He may be in the Medford, Mass. area.

Anyone with information as to Joll's whereabouts is asked to please contact Arlington police at 781-643-1212.