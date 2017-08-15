Police Investigating After Finding Burning American Flag

Authorities are investigating after a Massachusetts business' American flag was found burning.

Arlington police say a patroling officer noticed the burning flag at Minuteman Repair on Massachusetts Avenue around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

By the time that firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire had already burned itself out, destroying the flag.

Police say they questioned a man on Amsden Street, but determined he wasn't connected to the fire.

Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to call Arlington police at 781-643-1212.