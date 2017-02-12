Police Investigate Armed Home Invasion in Methuen | NECN
Police Investigate Armed Home Invasion in Methuen

By Rachel McKnight

    Police in Methuen, Mass., are investigating after three masked men broke into a home, armed, on Saturday night.

    Police are searching for three men they believe are responsible for an armed home invasion in Methuen, Massachusetts.

    Three masked men knocked on the door of the apartment on 14 Kirk Street just after 9 p.m., according to officials from Methuen Police. The suspects claimed to be looking for a man they believed lived at the apartment. When they learned he wasn’t home, police say the suspects forced their way inside.

    Allegedly held a gun to the victim’s head, one suspect demanded to be taken to the resident’s bedroom. The suspects then ransacked the room and fled the apartment in a grey car similar to a Kia Soul with cash and other items.

    Police describe the suspect with the handgun as a 5’6” male with bushy hair, possibly wearing a hooded sweatshirt. The other two suspects are believed to be males about 6-feet tall. Additionally, each of the suspects was wearing a winter coat.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Methuen Police.

