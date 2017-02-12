Police Investigate Armed Home Invasion in Methuen

Police in Methuen, Mass., are investigating after three masked men broke into a home, armed, on Saturday night.

Three masked men knocked on the door of the apartment on 14 Kirk Street just after 9 p.m., according to officials from Methuen Police. The suspects claimed to be looking for a man they believed lived at the apartment. When they learned he wasn’t home, police say the suspects forced their way inside.

Allegedly held a gun to the victim’s head, one suspect demanded to be taken to the resident’s bedroom. The suspects then ransacked the room and fled the apartment in a grey car similar to a Kia Soul with cash and other items.

Police describe the suspect with the handgun as a 5’6” male with bushy hair, possibly wearing a hooded sweatshirt. The other two suspects are believed to be males about 6-feet tall. Additionally, each of the suspects was wearing a winter coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Methuen Police.