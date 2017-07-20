A babysitter and a 17-year-old were bound by three suspects in an armed home invasion in Massachusetts Thursday morning, police said.
Randolph police said they were called to a home on Highland Avenue for a report of a home invasion just before 10 a.m.
When officers arrived, they learned that three male suspects demanded money after forcing their way into the home.
Police said a babysitter in her 20s was taking care of three children, ages 3, 5 and 17, at the time of the home invasion.
Police say the suspects appeared to all be in their 20s, and that one was armed with a knife.
No one was injured in the incident and the only reported stolen item was a gold chain.
The investigation into the home invasion is ongoing.
More to come.
Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago