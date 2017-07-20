Police: Babysitter, Teen Bound by 3 Suspects in Armed Home Invasion | NECN
Police: Babysitter, Teen Bound by 3 Suspects in Armed Home Invasion

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    A babysitter and a 17-year-old were bound by three suspects in an armed home invasion in Massachusetts Thursday morning, police said.

    Randolph police said they were called to a home on Highland Avenue for a report of a home invasion just before 10 a.m.

    When officers arrived, they learned that three male suspects demanded money after forcing their way into the home.

    Police said a babysitter in her 20s was taking care of three children, ages 3, 5 and 17, at the time of the home invasion.

    Police say the suspects appeared to all be in their 20s, and that one was armed with a knife.

    No one was injured in the incident and the only reported stolen item was a gold chain.

    The investigation into the home invasion is ongoing.

    Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago
