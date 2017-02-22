Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, are searching for two suspects who allegedly held a store clerk at gunpoint on Tuesday night.

Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a store clerk at gunpoint on Tuesday night.

According to police, officers responded to Prestige Gas, located at 9 Franklin St. around 9:12 p.m. on Tuesday night for a report of an armed robbery.

Once on scene, the male cashier told officers he was walking into the store from outside when a male wearing a mask grabbed him and forced him to the ground of the back of the store at gunpoint.

According to the cashier, the suspect held a black pistol to his head while he was on the ground.

Another male also wearing a mask was watching the store's front door.

The armed suspect demanded the cashier give him the store keys but was interrupted when customers approached the front of the store.

Both suspects fled on foot to a waiting dark color SUV with a partial Massachusetts plate "42K."

The suspects and vehicle fled towards the area of Franklin and School streets.

Police say this incident is similar to another armed robbery that occurred at Prime Gas, located at 596 Hancock St. in Quincy on Jan. 31.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.