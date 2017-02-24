The search continues for a second suspect in a gruesome double murder in Peabody, Massachusetts last weekend.
Police say 39-year-old Wes Doughty, who is considered armed and dangerous, carjacked a gray 2006 Honda Accord 4-door with Massachusetts license plate 7KLY80 outside of Hailey's Restaurant in Middleton, Massachusetts on Wednesday night.
The carjacking victim, Ken Metz, was tied up with a seatbelt while being threatened with a knife while Doughty drove for three hours toward Boston. Metz was unharmed and said that Doughty told him "I can’t kill you" after Metz told Doughty about his family.
Metz was able to escape when the suspect pulled into a parking lot behind Hollywood Liquors, which is when he was able to untie himself and run into Good Eats on Tremont Street for help.
Police said Doughty is still at large.
Metz said Doughty told him that he killed the couple because they gave heroin to his godfather.
Doughty is the second suspect in the double murder of 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and 39-year-old Jennifer O'Connor at 19 Farm Ave. in Peabody on Saturday.
Michael Hebb, 45, of Peabody, was arraigned on Tuesday after being taken into custody without incident.
Police said Doughty should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach but immediately call 911 or the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).