Authorities say a second suspect in a gruesome double murder in Peabody, Massachusetts last weekend is believed to have committed a carjacking on Wednesday night and is still on the loose.

The search continues for a second suspect in a gruesome double murder in Peabody, Massachusetts last weekend.

Police say 39-year-old Wes Doughty, who is considered armed and dangerous, carjacked a gray 2006 Honda Accord 4-door with Massachusetts license plate 7KLY80 outside of Hailey's Restaurant in Middleton, Massachusetts on Wednesday night.

A representative image of a gray 2006 Accord



The carjacking victim, Ken Metz, was tied up with a seatbelt while being threatened with a knife while Doughty drove for three hours toward Boston. Metz was unharmed and said that Doughty told him "I can’t kill you" after Metz told Doughty about his family.

Metz was able to escape when the suspect pulled into a parking lot behind Hollywood Liquors, which is when he was able to untie himself and run into Good Eats on Tremont Street for help.

Police said Doughty is still at large.

Metz said Doughty told him that he killed the couple because they gave heroin to his godfather.

Peabody Double Murder Investigation

Doughty is the second suspect in the double murder of 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and 39-year-old Jennifer O'Connor at 19 Farm Ave. in Peabody on Saturday.

Michael Hebb, 45, of Peabody, was arraigned on Tuesday after being taken into custody without incident.

People Who Encountered Carjacking Victim Talk About Ordeal

The witnesses who saw the the end of a carjacking by an alleged double murder suspect discuss how they helped the victim. (Published Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017)

Police said Doughty should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach but immediately call 911 or the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).